Why Tuesdays Need More Attention

Jazzi Black
Is it me, or does it seem like nobody cares about Tuesday’s? I mean they’re not as worrisome as Monday’s and may not be as exciting as Friday’s but goodness Tuesday should at least get some credit for getting us to Wednesday. Let me tell you why.

The day of the week Tuesday is named after Tiw, the Norse god of single combat, victory and glory.

According to a survey in 2002, Tuesday is the most productive day of the week in the workplace.

Californians have barbecues less often on Tuesday than any other day of the week.

Have you ever celebrated Christmas Eve on a Tuesday? Probably not, and probably never will.

It is the safest day of the week to have a medical operation, and the safest day of the week to drive.

For Greeks and Spanish, it is unlucky if the 13th day of the month falls on a Tuesday unlike Western culture where it is unlucky to fall on a Friday.

Uranus..you know the planet..it was discovered on a Tuesday.

Hate to be a “Debbie Downer” but the September 11th attack was on…well, you get it.

On a lighter note, it was a Tuesday that Barack Obama was elected as the first African-American president of the United States. (:

Airline tickets are always cheaper on our favorite T-day…oh and movie tickets!

Pancake Tuesday has already passed, but you can get ready for next year!

Continue reading Why Tuesdays Need More Attention

photos
