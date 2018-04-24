It took a little over eight years, but Kevin Hart has been hit with the most savage of punchlines.
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
He wasn’t ready!
Back in 2010, Kevin made a tasteless joke about dark-skinned women on Twitter, writing, “#Handsdown Light-skinned women usually have better credit than a dark-skinned women [sic]…Broke ass dark hoes…lol.”
Kevin’s already been dragged about that particular tweet (which he supposedly tried to delete), but one user had one more dig for the comedian. And she wasn’t going to let some statute of limitation keep her from clocking Kevin, reminding him that his daughter has dark skin.
Still others took a slightly more cold-blooded approach and took aim at Kevin’s mom and his wife
Another woman made the astute observation that Kevin made this joke while being financially dependent on his dark-skinned ex-wife.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Meek Mill Out Of Prison??
- Waffle House Shooter Has Bond, But Meek Mill Can’t Get It??
- Kevin Hart Roasted Over Old Tweet About Dark-Skinned Women
- Real Talk: Ellen DeGeneres Gets Emotional About Police Brutality
- Who’s Cutting Onions In Here? : Dwayne Johnson Shares Birth Of His 3rd Daughter On Social Media
- Lupita Nyong’o Misses ‘Avengers: Infinity Wars’ Premiere But Shows Love To Cast In Wakanda Fashion
- The New Icey iPhone 8
- Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find New Talent For TV Series
- Kruz Newz: 56 Immigrants Found in Laredo Stash House
- Kruz Newz: George H.W. Bush Hospitalized with Blood Infection