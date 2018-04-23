Local DFW News
Home > Local DFW News

Standoff Went Down At Ikea In Grand Prairie, 1 Dead

Farlin Ave
0 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

According to NBC 5, one man is dead in Grand Prairie after a standoff by Ikea with police.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

The Latest:

 

City Panel Likely To Recommend Closing New York City's Infamous Rikers Island Prison

These Are The Worst Prisons In The U.S. (Photo Gallery)

15 photos Launch gallery

These Are The Worst Prisons In The U.S. (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Standoff Went Down At Ikea In Grand Prairie, 1 Dead

These Are The Worst Prisons In The U.S. (Photo Gallery)

Dead , Ikea , police , TM

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kanye West
Kanye West Announces Nas Album Release Date
 7 hours ago
04.23.18
The Boys Can’t Wait To Squeeze Their Cheeks…
 8 hours ago
04.23.18
Cold: Odell Beckham Jr. Meets His Rap Battle…
 8 hours ago
04.23.18
Hip-Hop Producers Fire Back At Russ After He…
 8 hours ago
04.23.18
Questlove Better Stay Woke, This 2-Year-Old Might Take…
 21 hours ago
04.22.18
Chadwick Boseman Talks Being Chase Down In The…
 1 day ago
04.22.18
Winston Duke Has An Extended Challenge Monologue &…
 1 day ago
04.22.18
5 Times Coachella Tried To Catch Beyonce Slipping
 1 day ago
04.22.18
Tell ‘Em, Sis: Tiffany Haddish Has A Message…
 1 day ago
04.22.18
9 Formerly Poppin’ Stars You’d Be Surprised Are…
 1 day ago
04.22.18
24 photos
#Beychella2: Beyonce Slays Them Again At Coachella [PHOTOS]
 1 day ago
04.22.18
All Eyez On Weed: Marijuana Artist Brings Tupac…
 2 days ago
04.21.18
The ‘Anita Baker Was Rude’ Support Group Adds…
 2 days ago
04.21.18
We Finally Know Where The Lost Sock In…
 2 days ago
04.21.18
8 Signs You’re Really Stressed TF Out
 3 days ago
04.20.18
Young Thug Birthday Bash
Atlanta Rapper Ralo Arrested By Feds On Marijuana…
 3 days ago
04.20.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now