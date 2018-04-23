Standoff Went Down At Ikea In Grand Prairie, 1 Dead

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to NBC 5, one man is dead in Grand Prairie after a standoff by Ikea with police.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

WATCH LIVE: Grand Prairie police to provide an update about the standoff that just ended near IKEA. https://t.co/UYInLrZ5aC pic.twitter.com/yuUrldh4A0 — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) April 23, 2018

