News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Celebrate 420 With Black Power

Plus, Black-owned cannabis businesses you can chose from.

97.9 The Beat Staff
2 reads
Leave a comment
SPAIN-DRUG-SOCIAL-MARIJUANA

Source: AFP / Getty

It is officially April 20, so happy weed day! Yep, this is the day that people celebrate marijuana, grass, pot, ghanja — whatever you call it. This is also the day that many people fight for the legalization of weed. In states that have legalized marijuana, it’s been a huge boost to their economy and created tons of jobs. According to  the  Marijuana Policy Group (MPG), as of 2016, legal weed has created 18,005 full-time jobs and added about $2.4 billion to Colorado’s economy. Imagine the benefits if weed was legalized all over the country?

SEE ALSO: Calls For Starbucks Boycott After The Company’s Weak Apology For A Racist Arrest

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

In the meantime, people are still being very innovative with their marijuana and one particular strain of weed is a prime example. According to the Colorado Springs Independent, a strain of weed called Black Power is making a comeback. It goes back to the days when weed was illegal and “when millions of people, mainly Black, were incarcerated, ended up with the name Black Power if the dealer was sort of ‘woke.’ Some people say Black Power is a blend of The Black and Power Kush — or maybe, as others say, Black Domina and Power Kush.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

According to the review of the strain, “Black Power tastes like pineapple and mint, as a heavy-hitting Indica that doesn’t leave you stranded or sleepy. It’s a dark green bud that lands on the border somewhere between the ultra-violet purple hovering over things in super-hot climates and a dark green pine color pushed a few steps further.” Sounds powerful and, if you want to celebrate 420, Black  Power might be the way to go.

The Colorado Springs Independent also spoke to Wanda James, the first black owner of a dispensary in Colorado, about the importance of Black ownership in the weed industry. She explained, “We’re talking social justice, we’re talking medicine, we’re talking jobs, we’re talking tax revenue, we’re talking school construction.”

Sadly, as of 2017, out of the 3,200 to 3,600 marijuana dispensaries in the U.S., only 1 percent are Black-owned. So if you are considering buying weed — consider buying Black in the name of Black Power. Here are a few to choose from: The Hood Incubator, District Growers, Simply Pure (owned by Wanda James), The Canna MDs and The Hollingsworth Cannabis Company.

The Latest:

 

2018 Winter Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

14 photos Launch gallery

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

Continue reading Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

This year's installment of the Winter Olympic Games is the most diverse its ever been, with an increasing number of Black athletes competing for gold medals in sports that are not traditionally associated with people of color. Not including the 10 American Olympians, there are a handful of other Black competitors from countries that don't have a cold winter season, let alone see a single flake of snow, which makes their qualifications for the Games all the more impressive. By contrast, just 10 Black people competed in the 2014 Winter Olympic Games. The opening ceremony is Friday, with the Games being held through February 25 in Pyeongchang County, South Korea. Black women, who have been busy trying to save America from itself, make up the bulk of Team USA. Will they be able to win in South Korea, too? Here's a closer look at all of the Black people competing in PyeongChang 2018. [embed]http://https://www.instagram.com/p/BWI7iRkFKbA/?hl=en[/embed]

4/20 , marijuana , TM , Weed

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
One Lit Moment In Beyoncé’s Coachella Set Has…
 2 hours ago
04.20.18
J. Cole Makes His Long Awaited Return With…
 2 hours ago
04.20.18
Kanye West
Kanye West Announces New Album & More!
 3 hours ago
04.20.18
Xilla’s 4/20 Watch List: Movies You Should Definitely…
 5 hours ago
04.20.18
‘Scandal’ Finale Recap: It All Ends With The…
 11 hours ago
04.20.18
Freeform's 'Grown-ish' - Season One
Trevor Jackson Exclusive With Jesse Salazar [Audio Interview]
 17 hours ago
04.19.18
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Cardi B chops it up with Ellen about…
 19 hours ago
04.19.18
Almost Friday Shmood: If You Don’t Flip Into…
 19 hours ago
04.19.18
Men In Flip Flops: Twitter Chimed In &…
 19 hours ago
04.19.18
Here’s Why Fans Believe That The One Feature…
 19 hours ago
04.19.18
Nas Is (Still) Like: 8 Lyrics By The…
 20 hours ago
04.19.18
Somein’ Ain’t Right With Justin Bieber This Week…
 20 hours ago
04.19.18
Ariana Grande Takes Her Ponytail To New Heights…
 20 hours ago
04.19.18
Hey Wendy, The Music World Won’t Tolerate Any…
 21 hours ago
04.19.18
Denzel Washington Is Back! Check Out The Trailer…
 22 hours ago
04.19.18
Tired Of Adulting? Let’s Take A Moment To…
 22 hours ago
04.19.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now