‘Pretty Ricky’ Members Pleasure P and Baby Blue Get Into Physical Altercation

It looks like the ‘Pretty Ricky’ boys are having beef in their crew yet again. Pleasure P and Baby Blue get into a physical altercation after their group performance in Phoenix, AZ at The Celebrity Theatre.

Things got heated between the two members backstage. The two men ended up getting physical. When the members arrived at the venue, they requested that Pleasure P get his own dressing room away from the other members.

During the show, a promoter said you could feel the tension between Pleasure P and Baby Blue on stage. According to a source, after the show Blue went into Pleasure’s dressing room and started talking about him being a diva and hogging the attention on stage. Pleasure wasn’t having it…

Pleasure wanted Blue to get out of his dressing room and kept yelling to the promoter, “get this n**** outta my room!” Blue pushed him and they got real physical. They ended up tearing the dressing room up, breaking mirrors, etc.

2 Members of Pretty Ricky walk off stage during there performance at The Celebrity Theatre to later find out to Fight each other backstage, while leaving the other 2 members to finish the show. Shout out to… https://t.co/cO0bNWhQ9Z — UrbanAZ (@UrbanAZ) April 16, 2018

Pleasure P and Baby Blue got into a fight after Pretty Ricky show and people say that Pleasure P got the upper hand, and he had time to explain it to the fans #LHHMIA #LHHMiami https://t.co/ZWtiuTr7sY pic.twitter.com/Utux1ngLd0 — Hip-HopVibe.com (@HipHopVibe1) April 15, 2018

Blog by: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams

