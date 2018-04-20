Veda’s Hot Mess
Yandy Smith-Harris Surprises 30 Girls With Prom Dresses

Veda Loca
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Love and Hip Hop New York’s Yandy Smith-Harris is a busy woman , but she makes time to pour into young girls through her nonprofit ‘Everything Girls Love: Partners Uplifting Our Daughters’.

Yandy recently partnered up with Towers High School in Decatur, GA to provide 30 girls with free prom dresses! The group of young ladies were hand selected by their advisors. Each of the girls selected received hair and makeup consultations from brands like: #Curls, #ManeChoice, and #BlackOpal.

Yandy had a very inspirational talk with the girls about building relationships to get where you want to be in life. This is Yandy’s third year doing this event and her fifth year having her nonprofit organization.

 

 

Blog by: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams

