Kruz Newz: Target is Now Offering Drive-Up Services In Texas

CURBSIDE SERVICE: @Target stores in Texas will start letting you order online, then drive up and have an employee bring it to you https://t.co/dxNuaJkVdV pic.twitter.com/HS9K5tqwlv — KXAN News (@KXAN_News) April 18, 2018

Target is now offering drive-up services in Texas and Florida. All you have to do is place your order on the Target mobile app and it should be ready in two hours. They let you know when it’s ready and then all you gotta do is drive-up to the special lil’ parking spot and they bring out your stuff!

