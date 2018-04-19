J Kruz
Kruz Newz: Target is Now Offering Drive-Up Services In Texas

Target is now offering drive-up services in Texas and Florida.  All you have to do is place your order on the Target mobile app and it should be ready in two hours.  They let you know when it’s ready and then all you gotta do is drive-up to the special lil’ parking spot and they bring out your stuff!

 

