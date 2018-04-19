News & Gossip
Which One of Your Favorite R&b Artist Crashed Karaoke

Pskillz
Imagine singing a song at karaoke and poof out

of no where the artist you were singing appears in

thin air, to back you up . According to TMZ Miguel crashed

the scene and backed up the amateur. Press play

to eliminate the delay.

Miguel , News on the Net

