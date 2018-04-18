97.9 The Beat TV Original Content
Home > 97.9 The Beat TV Original Content

That Yella Beezy & Hollywood Zay Interview You Were Looking For [VIDEO]

Farlin Ave
6 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Yella Beezy took some time out of his busy schedule to swing by 97.9 The Beat and talk with Hollywood Zay about how the success of his single “That’s One Me” has opened up a lot of doors, and more.

(Sidebar – be on the lookout for new music with Yella and Chris Brown on the way).

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

The Latest:

 

Oprah Winfrey As Keynote Speaker At Minnie's Food Pantry 10th Annual Gala

Oprah Winfrey In Dallas As Keynote Speaker At Minnie's Food Pantry 10th Annual Gala [PHOTO GALLERY]

29 photos Launch gallery

Oprah Winfrey In Dallas As Keynote Speaker At Minnie's Food Pantry 10th Annual Gala [PHOTO GALLERY]

Continue reading That Yella Beezy & Hollywood Zay Interview You Were Looking For [VIDEO]

Oprah Winfrey In Dallas As Keynote Speaker At Minnie's Food Pantry 10th Annual Gala [PHOTO GALLERY]

hollywood zay , yella beezy

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The BRIT Awards 2018 - Show
TDE ‘The Championship Tour’ Commercial
 3 hours ago
04.18.18
JMBLYA 2017 Dallas
Ric Flair Joins Offset & Metro Boomin On…
 3 hours ago
04.18.18
If Obama Summoned His Inner Killmonger & Started…
 21 hours ago
04.17.18
Momma Dee Flaunts Her Cakes In A Club…
 21 hours ago
04.17.18
The Dos & Don’ts Of Ghostwriting With Rackboy…
 22 hours ago
04.17.18
R. Kelly’s People Are Allegedly Looking For Vince…
 1 day ago
04.17.18
One Mom’s Mom-Like Reaction To #Beychella Is The…
 1 day ago
04.17.18
Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar ‘DAMN.’ wins Pulitzer Prize in music.
 1 day ago
04.17.18
New Look Wireless Birthday Party
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 day ago
04.17.18
Raisins In Potato Salad? 8 Questions We’ve Always…
 2 days ago
04.16.18
Ju Heardddd: Drake Announces New Album Title And…
 2 days ago
04.16.18
Shooketh: Watch Lauryn Hill & Andra Day Own…
 2 days ago
04.16.18
“A Child Molesting Piece Of Sh*t” And More…
 2 days ago
04.16.18
Hol’ Up: One Woman Gained Magical Powers After…
 2 days ago
04.16.18
From Blitz To Hits 6th Anniversary Celebration
Cardi B “Invasion of Privacy” Tops Charts
 2 days ago
04.16.18
Can’t Afford Rihanna’s Body Lava? How To Glow…
 2 days ago
04.16.18
photos