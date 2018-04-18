That Yella Beezy & Hollywood Zay Interview You Were Looking For [VIDEO]

6 reads Leave a comment
Yella Beezy took some time out of his busy schedule to swing by 97.9 The Beat and talk with Hollywood Zay about how the success of his single “That’s One Me” has opened up a lot of doors, and more.
(Sidebar – be on the lookout for new music with Yella and Chris Brown on the way).
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
