4 reads Leave a comment
It’s been recommended in the past adults consume at least 1000 milligrams of calcium. Now research is showing that some African American men especially those with West African ancestry, have a higher chance of certain cancers when exposed to America’s dairy-rich food.
Makes sense to me certain cultures don’t eat certain foods and their bodies are adapted to that. I say NO to milk myself!
Click here to read the full story:
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- That Yella Beezy & Hollywood Zay Interview You Were Looking For [VIDEO]
- Game On: Pornhub Now Accepting Cryptocurrency [ARTICLE]
- Facebook Has The Power To Track You Even If You Delete Your Account [ARTICLE]
- Eminem Embraces Augmented Reality With New Mobile App [ARTICLE]
- True Story: A Robot Is Literally Running For Mayor In Japan [ARTICLE]
- Kruz Newz: Calcium May Not Be Good for African American Men
- TDE ‘The Championship Tour’ Commercial
- Kruz Newz: Shots Fired into Downtown Dallas Apartment Window
- Starbucks To Close Stores On May 29 For Racial Bias Training
- Barbara Bush Dead At 92
The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)
20 photos Launch gallery
The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)
1. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 1 of 20
2. Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street - InsideSource:Getty 2 of 20
3. Wireless Festival 2013 - Day 2 - LondonSource:Getty 3 of 20
4. Kendrick Lamar - iTunes Festival - LondonSource:Getty 4 of 20
5. 2017 Forbes Under 30 SummitSource:Getty 5 of 20
6. Kendrick Lamar Performs During Half Time For The 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship GameSource:Getty 6 of 20
7. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ShowSource:Getty 7 of 20
8. The 60th Annual Grammy AwardsSource:Getty 8 of 20
9. The BRIT Awards 2018 - ShowSource:Getty 9 of 20
10. The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 10 of 20
11. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 11 of 20
12. 2015 Hot 97 Summer JamSource:Getty 12 of 20
13. 2015 BET Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 13 of 20
14. 2012 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival - Day 8Source:Getty 14 of 20
15. BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 - Red CarpetSource:Getty 15 of 20
16. Kendrick LamarSource:Getty 16 of 20
17. Kendrick Lamar Joins The Weeknd During The 'Legends of The Fall Tour' At The ForumSource:Getty 17 of 20
18. 2013 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival - Day 4Source:Getty 18 of 20
19. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming ShowSource:Getty 19 of 20
20. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming ShowSource:Getty 20 of 20
comments – add yours