Kruz Newz: Calcium May Not Be Good for African American Men

It’s been recommended in the past adults consume at least 1000 milligrams of calcium. Now research is showing that some African American men especially those with West African ancestry, have a higher chance of certain cancers when exposed to America’s dairy-rich food.

Makes sense to me certain cultures don’t eat certain foods and their bodies are adapted to that. I say NO to milk myself!

