BlocBoy JB Brings Out The Pots , Pans, & Potnahs (Explicit Content)

Pskillz
Mr. new Memphis aka Bloc Boy Jb is back at it again since “Rover 2.0”.

was just a tease to the current culture near Interstate 55 South.

“Produced by Bloc” press play and be engaged and informed

at the same time. Memphis Jookin foot work can be spotted with

some new foot work.

Bloc Boy Jb , Noise on the net , Prod By Bloc

Continue reading BlocBoy JB Brings Out The Pots , Pans, & Potnahs (Explicit Content)

photos