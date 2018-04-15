Veda’s Hot Mess
Chris Brown Deactivates Instagram After Commenting On Karrueche And Her New Boo

Veda Loca
Chris Brown deactivates his Instagram account as of Saturday morning after dropping a comment under Karrueche and Victor Cruz’s bae watch photos.

Karrueche Tran and new boo Victor Cruz have been seen together in some hot pictures lately. R&B singer Chris Brown has been creeping under multiple pictures of this couple on Instagram. As of Saturday morning, Chris Brown appeared to have deleted his Instagram account page.

Last month, Chris Brown appeared to co-sign Karrueche and Victor’s relationship. He seems to be ok with Karrueche’s new relationship, but he is coming off as creepy and lowkey upset-especially since he deactivated his account.

 

Blog By: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams

Chris Brown , Karrueche Tran , Victor Cruz

