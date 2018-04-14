Team Work Anthem (Explicit Content)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Burning up the internet one spin at a time. Phresher, Derez Deshon

& Philthy Rich may be the newest “team work motivational anthem makers

this spring. Especially for the real grinders, who have took the “Hardaway”

along their journey to the top. You heard it this week in the 10 Oclock

New and Now segment, on the Night Show Flight Show. Now Press Play &

watch the visuals to “Team Work”.

