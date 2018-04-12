Checkout the Trailer for ‘Ocean’s 8’ Starring Rihanna

2008 BET AWARDS IN LOS ANGELES

The highly anticipated “Ocean’s 8” is almost here! A female version of the “Ocean’s 11” series stars Rihanna who plays a computer hacker by the name of Nine Ball. The movie also stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, and Helena Bonham Carter.

Debbie Ocean ( played by Sandra Bullock) and her team of specialists plan a big heist to try and steal $150 million dollars in diamonds at the Met Gala.

Ocean’s 8 hits theaters June 8.

