Kruz Newz: Walmart Investing $227 Million into Texas Stores

Wal-Mart plans on building 4 new locations in Texas including one on Ft. Worth.  Click here to see a list of the stores that are due for a remodel.  They are also looking to expand my favorite part of shopping at Wal-Mart, it’s the “Pickup Tower” program. You shop online, pick a store, head to that store, scan your barcode and your order is delivered right to you!

