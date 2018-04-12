Kruz Newz: Walmart Investing $227 Million into Texas Stores

4 reads Leave a comment
Wal-Mart plans on building 4 new locations in Texas including one on Ft. Worth. Click here to see a list of the stores that are due for a remodel. They are also looking to expand my favorite part of shopping at Wal-Mart, it’s the “Pickup Tower” program. You shop online, pick a store, head to that store, scan your barcode and your order is delivered right to you!
