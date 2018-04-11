Bun B and Big K.R.I.T are throwing a backyard BBQ and you’re invited

You might have seen Texas representa Bun B flexing his cooking skillz on his #TrillMealz IG series, and now he’s inviting everyone to a big feast on June 30th where he and Big K.R.I.T. will be hosting Trill Grill Fest 2018. The event is ‘an annual music and experience festival that blends summer’s most anticipated events into one unforgettable outdoor experience.’ –Trillgrillfest.com

Attendees will be able to sample some of the Nation’s Top Pitmasters and food truck vendors. Of course the music will be bumpin’ and there’ll be no shortage of fun and games as the website boasts there will be cards, dominoes, corn hole, flip cup even a mechanical bull.

Sounds fun? If this is something your down to do, you’ll have to hop in a whip or a plane because Trill Grill Fest 2018 will take place in Washington D.C.

Road trip!

Check the post below for more info.

