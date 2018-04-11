Bun B

Bun B

Photo by Bun B

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Bun B and Big K.R.I.T are throwing a backyard BBQ and you’re invited

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
0 reads
Leave a comment

You might have seen Texas representa Bun B flexing his cooking skillz on his #TrillMealz IG series, and now he’s inviting everyone to a big feast on June 30th where he and Big K.R.I.T. will be hosting Trill Grill Fest 2018.  The event is ‘an annual music and experience festival that blends summer’s most anticipated events into one unforgettable outdoor experience.’ –Trillgrillfest.com

Attendees will be able to sample some of the Nation’s Top Pitmasters and food truck vendors. Of course the music will be bumpin’ and there’ll be no shortage of fun and games as the website boasts there will be cards, dominoes, corn hole, flip cup even a mechanical bull.

Sounds fun? If this is something your down to do, you’ll have to hop in a whip or a plane because Trill Grill Fest 2018 will take place in Washington D.C.

Road trip!

Check the post below for more info.

bbq , Big K.R.I.T. , Bun B , D.C. , Washington

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Bun B and Big K.R.I.T are throwing a backyard BBQ and you’re invited

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Bun B
Bun B and Big K.R.I.T are throwing a…
 15 mins ago
04.11.18
#MyFirstAdultWords, The Hashtag That’ll Make You Regret Growing…
 4 hours ago
04.11.18
Free The Nip Or Nah? Bra-Less Florida Teen…
 5 hours ago
04.11.18
T-Pain Has A New Side Gig… A TV…
 6 hours ago
04.11.18
Social Media Reacts To Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Scandal…
 7 hours ago
04.11.18
Walmart Has Been Biggity Bouncin’ To New Orleans…
 7 hours ago
04.11.18
#YouTube Black FanFest
Daniel Caesar & H.E.R. Perform “Best Part” on…
 9 hours ago
04.11.18
Cardi B Performing Lady Gaga In High School…
 10 hours ago
04.11.18
Mariah Carey Opens Up About Her Struggles With…
 10 hours ago
04.11.18
Finally Social Media Saves A Relationship & Highlights…
 11 hours ago
04.11.18
Werk! These Horses Give The Most Slay-Worthy Photo…
 1 day ago
04.10.18
Black Panther 2
“Avengers: Infinity War” movie trailer
 1 day ago
04.10.18
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Nicki Minaj is back with brand new flava…
 1 day ago
04.10.18
Folks Are Aroused By The “Pink Matter” Janelle…
 1 day ago
04.10.18
We May Soon See The First Black Trans…
 1 day ago
04.10.18
The 2018 Maxim Party Co-Sponsored By blu
Cardi B Performs “Money Bag” on The Tonight…
 1 day ago
04.10.18
photos