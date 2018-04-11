Entertainment News
T-Pain Has A New Side Gig… A TV Show

Global Grind
Bet red carpet

Source: Globalgrind.

T Pain got a tv show. The new show heading to Fuse TV will be called Side Gig with T-Pain, according to Deadline, he will be chronicling the paths of young entrepreneurs. That’s not all the Fuse Media has put a steak in Hip Hop announcing seven new original shows.

Fuse is even getting into magic with a show called Hip-Hop Houdini with Smoothini, featuring the street magician’s interactions with Iggy Azalea, A$AP Ferg and others. Y’all know how Black people feel about magic.

President and CEO Michael Schwimmer said they are targeting multicultural space. “Our strategy to entertain and engage young, multicultural millennials across all of our platforms has come together,” Schwimmer said in the company’s official announcement. “We’re bringing together research, practical experience and a talented team to deliver what this audience has told us they want: a place to see themselves, their passions and values on display, including through authentic, multiplatform access to their favorite music artists.”

photos