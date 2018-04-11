Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Finally Social Media Saves A Relationship & Highlights True Love

Global Grind
2 reads
Leave a comment
Attractive African American Couple take Selfie with Peace Sign

Source: RoosterHD / Getty

There is nothing like true love and in order to get there you need full open and honest communication. While normally social media has been credited for road blocks in relationships this couple showed how you can use it to help boost full communication.

Julia’s boyfriend Travis lost his phone and couldn’t contact his girlfriend, so he made a twitter to let her know he lost his phone and so they could message one another.

His name is ItsMeBoo

Once the tweet started going viral, Julia sent some updates for everyone asking her questions.

Travis went so far to create his twitter for his boo, he also created a fake email for the new account.

Ahh Love!

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Finally Social Media Saves A Relationship & Highlights True Love

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
#YouTube Black FanFest
Daniel Caesar & H.E.R. Perform “Best Part” on…
 2 hours ago
04.11.18
Cardi B Performing Lady Gaga In High School…
 2 hours ago
04.11.18
Mariah Carey Opens Up About Her Struggles With…
 2 hours ago
04.11.18
Finally Social Media Saves A Relationship & Highlights…
 3 hours ago
04.11.18
Werk! These Horses Give The Most Slay-Worthy Photo…
 18 hours ago
04.10.18
Black Panther 2
“Avengers: Infinity War” movie trailer
 18 hours ago
04.10.18
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Nicki Minaj is back with brand new flava…
 18 hours ago
04.10.18
Folks Are Aroused By The “Pink Matter” Janelle…
 19 hours ago
04.10.18
We May Soon See The First Black Trans…
 20 hours ago
04.10.18
The 2018 Maxim Party Co-Sponsored By blu
Cardi B Performs “Money Bag” on The Tonight…
 1 day ago
04.10.18
Rich The Kid
Rich The Kid Performs “Plug Walk” on ‘The…
 1 day ago
04.10.18
Still Eatin’: Lauryn Hill Is Having A Better…
 1 day ago
04.10.18
The Rock Explains How He Deals With Sadness
 1 day ago
04.10.18
First Look At The Set Of The Superfly…
 1 day ago
04.10.18
The True (And Relatable) Story Behind The Squat…
 1 day ago
04.10.18
LeBron James’ Kicks (And Stats) Showed The Knicks…
 2 days ago
04.09.18
photos