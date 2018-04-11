Finally Social Media Saves A Relationship & Highlights True Love

2 reads Leave a comment
There is nothing like true love and in order to get there you need full open and honest communication. While normally social media has been credited for road blocks in relationships this couple showed how you can use it to help boost full communication.
Julia’s boyfriend Travis lost his phone and couldn’t contact his girlfriend, so he made a twitter to let her know he lost his phone and so they could message one another.
His name is ItsMeBoo
Once the tweet started going viral, Julia sent some updates for everyone asking her questions.
Travis went so far to create his twitter for his boo, he also created a fake email for the new account.
Ahh Love!
