Finally Social Media Saves A Relationship & Highlights True Love

There is nothing like true love and in order to get there you need full open and honest communication. While normally social media has been credited for road blocks in relationships this couple showed how you can use it to help boost full communication.

Julia’s boyfriend Travis lost his phone and couldn’t contact his girlfriend, so he made a twitter to let her know he lost his phone and so they could message one another.

MY MAN MADE A TWITTER JUST TO TELL ME HE LOST HIS PHONE. LOOK AT HIS @ NAME IM DEAD 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/ca346iKelA — ❁ Julia ❁ (@Juliaadarling_) April 9, 2018

His name is ItsMeBoo

@Juliaadarling_ babe its me travis I had to make an account on twitter on my laptop cause I cant find my phone and its on silent ive been looking for an hour sorry if this goes on your page I just don't know how to dm you on here its confusing anyways messge back — t (@itsmeeboo091216) April 9, 2018

Once the tweet started going viral, Julia sent some updates for everyone asking her questions.

To answer the most frequently asked questions on here:

– Yes, 09/12/16 is our anniversary ✨

– To all y’all saying to marry him, yes I’m going to marry him, we’re working on it❤️

– Yes, he found his phone! FaceTimed me as soon as he did 😂

💗Thank you all for all the love💗 — ❁ Julia ❁ (@Juliaadarling_) April 10, 2018

Travis went so far to create his twitter for his boo, he also created a fake email for the new account.

This my man, the one behind it all😂 He’s gonna have to make a new Twitter because he made a fake email and password just to contact me 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Dd3jkSda2h — ❁ Julia ❁ (@Juliaadarling_) April 10, 2018

Ahh Love!

