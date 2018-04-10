Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

We May Soon See The First Black Trans Victoria’s Secret Model — Thanks To The Internet

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment
2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Hair And Makeup

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Most of us can agree that many barriers have been broken and much history has been made in the last decade regarding gender identity. The media may give all the credit to Caitlyn Jenner for making the public aware of the struggles trans people face, but issa lie.

Janet Mock and Laverne Cox are two of the most famous faces when it comes transwomen of color, but another diva maybe joining the list of history making beauties — and social media could be responsible for it.

Leyna Bloom has folks all over the Internet retweeting and liking her photos, in hopes of becoming the first Trans model of color to hit the Victoria Secret catwalk. Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Carmen Carrera tried her hand at being the first trans model to get her wings. Even ANTM star Isyss was looking like a volable candidate at one point — but it didn’t happen.

After last year’s Vickie Secret show, Bloom took to Twitter to vent about all the caucasity they had on the runway:

Luckily, she knows her worth, and added tax to it:

 

In the words of Issa Rae, we’re supporting everybody Black. Join the wave and let’s help our good sis Leyna Bloom get the job of her dream.

 

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading We May Soon See The First Black Trans Victoria’s Secret Model — Thanks To The Internet

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black Panther 2
“Avengers: Infinity War” movie trailer
 2 hours ago
04.10.18
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Nicki Minaj is back with brand new flava…
 2 hours ago
04.10.18
Folks Are Aroused By The “Pink Matter” Janelle…
 3 hours ago
04.10.18
We May Soon See The First Black Trans…
 4 hours ago
04.10.18
The 2018 Maxim Party Co-Sponsored By blu
Cardi B Performs “Money Bag” on The Tonight…
 10 hours ago
04.10.18
Rich The Kid
Rich The Kid Performs “Plug Walk” on ‘The…
 11 hours ago
04.10.18
Still Eatin’: Lauryn Hill Is Having A Better…
 11 hours ago
04.10.18
The Rock Explains How He Deals With Sadness
 11 hours ago
04.10.18
First Look At The Set Of The Superfly…
 12 hours ago
04.10.18
The True (And Relatable) Story Behind The Squat…
 15 hours ago
04.10.18
LeBron James’ Kicks (And Stats) Showed The Knicks…
 21 hours ago
04.09.18
The Weeknd
Watch The Weeknd’s Short Film “He Was Never…
 1 day ago
04.09.18
BACARDI Presents The BACARDI UNTAMABLE HOUSE PARTY
Meek Mill “1942 Flows” [New Video]
 1 day ago
04.09.18
Already Stressed At Work? Hopefully These Dancers Can…
 1 day ago
04.09.18
Mariah Carey & Busta Rhymes Are The Cool…
 1 day ago
04.09.18
Bill Cosby’s First Day Back In Court Was…
 1 day ago
04.09.18
photos