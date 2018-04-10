2 reads Leave a comment
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
In this video, DJ Khaled talks about his upcoming album ‘Father of Asahd,’ success in general, and his journey from DJ to mogul.
Video shot by Shun Atkins.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
The Latest:
- Today Is STAAR Testing For Students In The DFW [VIDEO]
- The New Female Only Version of Uber – Tech This Out News [VIDEO]
- The Rise of White Gangs – Tech This Out News [VIDEO]
- DriveHer, The Game Changing Ride Share App for Women [PODCAST]
- DJ Khaled Talks Success With 97.9 The Beat’s DJ Kayotik [VIDEO]
- Fake Black Lives Matters Facebook Page Scams Thousands
- Cardi B Performs “Money Bag” on The Tonight Show
- Rich The Kid Performs “Plug Walk” on ‘The Tonight Show’
- Still Eatin’: Lauryn Hill Is Having A Better Year Than All Of Your Faves
- The Rock Explains How He Deals With Sadness
Check Out These Former Dallas Mavericks (PHOTO GALLERY)
14 photos Launch gallery
Check Out These Former Dallas Mavericks (PHOTO GALLERY)
1. Jason KiddSource:Getty 1 of 14
2. Steve NashSource:Getty 2 of 14
3. Caron ButlerSource:Getty 3 of 14
4. Jason TerrySource:Getty 4 of 14
5. Erick DampierSource:Getty 5 of 14
6. Peja StojakovicSource:Getty 6 of 14
7. Shawn BradleySource:Getty 7 of 14
8. Jerry StackhouseSource:Getty 8 of 14
9. Dennis RodmanSource:Getty 9 of 14
10. Vince CarterSource:Getty 10 of 14
11. Michael FinleySource:Getty 11 of 14
12. Juwan HowardSource:Getty 12 of 14
13. Shawn MarionSource:Getty 13 of 14
14. Drew GoodenSource:Getty 14 of 14
comments – add yours