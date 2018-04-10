Still Eatin’: Lauryn Hill Is Having A Better Year Than All Of Your Faves

3 reads Leave a comment
It’s been 20 years since Lauryn Hill dropped her first and only album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, and would’ve thought that she’d still be eating off one track so many decades later.
Two of the biggest songs of the year so far, Drake‘s “Nice For What” and Cardi B‘s “Careful”, sampled L. Boogie’s hit song Ex-Factor, which means she’s definitely collecting a pretty coin.
But the gag is, Lauryn’s timeless record is not even hers to begin with. She actually sampled Wu-Tang’s 1993 track, “Can It All Be So Simple”:
However, the Wu can’t take credit for the track either. They sampled Gladys Knight‘s “The Way We Were” from 1974:
So maybe Gladys Knight is the real MVP? Either way, each version of the record is a bop. But which is your favorite?
