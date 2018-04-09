Stevie J Makes Veda Loca Melt In Dallas, Talks Women Empowerment & More [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Stevie J made Veda Loca melt when he came to town. He talked about his hit TV show, women empowerment and a whole lot more. Check out the video above.

Video shot by Shun Atkins (OvidMedia).

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: