Kruz Newz: Tomorrow McDonald’s of North Texas Offering Free Food for STAAR Testing!

April 10th from 5:30-10:30 a.m., McDonald’s of North Texas will give free meals to 3rd-8th graders & their teachers! https://t.co/ch27kz5Gj1 — Shannon Murray (@ShannonMFox4) April 6, 2018

Tomorrow from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., McDonald’s will give free food to teachers and students in third through eighth grade that are participating in the STAAR testing!!! I must say that’s pretty nice!!

