New Video: Drake “Nice For What” – Explicit Content

New Video: Drake "Nice For What"

TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON-CELEB

Source: GLYN KIRK / Getty

Drake definitely knows a woman’s worth. In his latest visual, Drake shares his ode to the women on his new single with a collage of footage from some of today’s most admired women including Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Zoe Saldana, and more.

Drake

New Video: Drake "Nice For What"

