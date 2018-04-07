New Video: Drake “Nice For What” – Explicit Content

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Drake definitely knows a woman’s worth. In his latest visual, Drake shares his ode to the women on his new single with a collage of footage from some of today’s most admired women including Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Zoe Saldana, and more.