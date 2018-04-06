Kruz Newz: Store Owner Splits 30k With Employees from Lottery

0 reads Leave a comment
Only 30,000 from a 521 million dollar winning ticket… that seems a bit low. At least the owner shared the 30k with all ten of his employees. Check out the full story above.
