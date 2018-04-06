Kruz Newz: Store Owner Splits 30k With Employees from Lottery

Store owner sharing Mega Millions bonus with workers https://t.co/Bm1kUpvRzF — Odd News from @UPI (@OddNewsUPI) April 4, 2018

Only 30,000 from a 521 million dollar winning ticket… that seems a bit low. At least the owner shared the 30k with all ten of his employees. Check out the full story above.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest: