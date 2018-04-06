Live and Loca News
Home > Live And Loca News

Kruz Newz: Store Owner Splits 30k With Employees from Lottery

JKruz
0 reads
Leave a comment

Only 30,000 from a 521 million dollar winning ticket… that seems a bit low. At least the owner shared the 30k with all ten of his employees. Check out the full story above.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest:

White Castle Hamburger Restaurant, Columbus, Ohio.

Who Makes The Best Hamburgers? (Photo Gallery)

11 photos Launch gallery

Who Makes The Best Hamburgers? (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Kruz Newz: Store Owner Splits 30k With Employees from Lottery

Who Makes The Best Hamburgers? (Photo Gallery)

30k , 521 million , Lottery Ticket , New Jersey , splits money with employees , store owner

comments – add yours
Videos