Cardi B & Chadwick Boseman get us ready for their ‘SNL’ episode

Cardi’s long-awaited highly-anticipated debut album “Invasion of Privacy” is finally out, which also means an invasion of Cardi B all over television, streaming and radio. She’s set to be the musical performer on Saturday Night Live this weekend hosted by Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman.

Tomorrow night should be fun to watch! Make sure you also tune in to ‘The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon’ as Cardi plays guest host for the first time in the show’s history!

I know it’s too early to say but… I wanna be the first to congratulate @IAmCardiB on the number one album! #InvasionOfPrivacy See ya on the show Monday!!!! Co-host!! — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) April 6, 2018

