Fabolous Finally Responds To Abuse Allegations With Mysterious Post

Rapper Fabolous has been in the news lately for allegedly abusing girlfriend, Emily B and could be facing serious charges.

Last week, TMZ reported that Fabolous turned himself in to the police after allegedly assaulting his partner. Later, a video emerged of rapper charging at Emily B and her father with verbal threats. Bossip reported that Emily B said she was punched in her head seven times and caused “severe damage to her two front teeth”. The complaint also said that the rapper texted Emily B saying, “he would hit her in the head with a baseball bat”.

Fabolous is due in court later in April. He could possibly face three to five years in state prison if convicted.

Fabolous finally broke silence and posted a questionable post on social media. He posted these words, “Sometimes it’s best to just be quiet and let God show people”.

This is a mess… do better.

Blog By: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams