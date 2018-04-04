Mathew Knowles On Solange’s Infamous Elevator Fight, ‘She’s A Firecracker!’

Mathew Knowles On Solange’s Infamous Elevator Fight, ‘She’s A Firecracker!’

The elevator ride no one will ever forget.

One of the most iconic moments in pop culture history is the 2014 elevator fight with Jay Z, Solange and Beyoncé. Well, actually it was just Solange, Bey was chilling on the sidelines and Jay was taking the blows from Solange. In case you forgot, the three of them stepped into an elevator at the Met Gala, which took place  at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Within seconds, all hell broke lose. Of course, someone caught the moment on camera. Refresh your memory below:

In an interview with the legendary Donnie Simpson, Mathew Knowles said about Solange, “She’s a firecracker! Donnie, I have no idea where she got that from,” which caused Simpson to break out into laughter. He continued, “There some of me in that girl, I got to admit it. She’s a firecracker — and  just to see Beyoncé in a corner, ‘Whenever ya’ll finished, let me know.’ The door opens, business as usual.” Watch below.

However, we still don’t know why Solange was going off on Jay, but most people assume it had something to do with “Becky with the good hair.”

Mathew Knowles is currently promoting his book Racism From the Eyes of a Child, let’s hope he’ll eventually reveal why this fight went down.

