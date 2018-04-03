97.9 The Beat TV News
Home > 97.9 The Beat TV News

Breaking News: Active Shooter At YouTube’s Headquarters (VIDEO)

farlinave
0 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

According to the LA Times, an active shooter was at YouTube’s headquarters.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

The Latest:

 

Suspected Austin Serial Bomber Blows Himself Up After Police Close In

Austin, TX Bomber Crime Scenes (Photo Gallery)

31 photos Launch gallery

Austin, TX Bomber Crime Scenes (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Breaking News: Active Shooter At YouTube’s Headquarters (VIDEO)

Austin, TX Bomber Crime Scenes (Photo Gallery)

YouTube

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Employees work at the Youtube headquarte
Breaking News: Active Shooter At YouTube’s Headquarters (VIDEO)
 59 mins ago
04.03.18
Stressed? Follow These Quick Tips To Have A…
 7 hours ago
04.03.18
Watch: Did Taraji P. Henson Nail Her Cardi…
 7 hours ago
04.03.18
Emily Blunt Freaks About Over Becoming Super Famous…
 8 hours ago
04.03.18
Fireeee: We’ve Never Seen Anyone ‘Hit Dem Folks’…
 8 hours ago
04.03.18
You’ll Definitely Be Asking “What He Know About…
 9 hours ago
04.03.18
Watch Cardi B And Offset Get Close In…
 19 hours ago
04.02.18
This Woman Did NOT Just Take A Bong…
 21 hours ago
04.02.18
Slap Of The Century: This Is Why You…
 21 hours ago
04.02.18
Day N Night
NBA Youngboy “Diamond Teeth Samura” [New Video]
 22 hours ago
04.02.18
TIDAL X: Brooklyn
Jay-Z shares with David Letterman examples of rappers…
 22 hours ago
04.02.18
Monday Got You Dead? These Fire Dance Clips…
 1 day ago
04.02.18
It Be Your Own Cops: Lil Wayne’s ‘Mrs.…
 1 day ago
04.02.18
Aaliyah’s New MAC Collection Is On The Way…
 1 day ago
04.02.18
One Mic: Nas Has Something To Say On…
 1 day ago
04.02.18
Melancholy Music: The Weeknd & 7 Other Artist…
 1 day ago
04.02.18
photos