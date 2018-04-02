Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Melancholy Music: The Weeknd & 7 Other Artist Who Made Songs About Their Lover

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Belly, The Weeknd

Source: Xilla Valentine / No Kable Productions

Whoever said the best art comes from a broken heart must’ve known that The Weeknd was going to drop his new EP My Dear Melancholy and really spill the tea on his super private love life. Folks believe that Abel’s new body of work is all about his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

The Toronto Native hasn’t confirmed whether or not Melancholy is about his former boo, but we know good break up music when we hear it. Abel isn’t the only one who expressed his tarnished or complicated love through song.

Amy Winehouse – “Me & Mr. Jones” 

About Nas

In the song, Amy, who shares the same birthday as Nas, sang “Side from Sammy you’re my best black Jew … / Mr. Destiny 9 and 14 / Nobody stands in between me and my man / ‘Cause it’s Me and Mr. Jones.” 

His daughter’s name is Destiny FYI.  Nas once told XXL that about the track, “I don’t really remember if Salaam, who was really close to her, introduced us, if he told me about it or not. I don’t remember right now. But, I heard a lot about it before I even heard the song.”

Hit the flip for more artists who’ve written songs about their significant other — or secret lover.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Melancholy Music: The Weeknd & 7 Other Artist Who Made Songs About Their Lover

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Day N Night
NBA Youngboy “Diamond Teeth Samura” [New Video]
 1 hour ago
04.02.18
TIDAL X: Brooklyn
Jay-Z shares with David Letterman examples of rappers…
 1 hour ago
04.02.18
Monday Got You Dead? These Fire Dance Clips…
 4 hours ago
04.02.18
It Be Your Own Cops: Lil Wayne’s ‘Mrs.…
 5 hours ago
04.02.18
Aaliyah’s New MAC Collection Is On The Way…
 6 hours ago
04.02.18
One Mic: Nas Has Something To Say On…
 6 hours ago
04.02.18
Melancholy Music: The Weeknd & 7 Other Artist…
 8 hours ago
04.02.18
This Is What Happens When A Man Is…
 9 hours ago
04.02.18
Jay-Z Teases David Letterman Appearance With Impersonation Of…
 10 hours ago
04.02.18
WTF: First Tide Pods, Now These Kids Are…
 10 hours ago
04.02.18
MLK 50
MLK 50: Days Of Remembrance (Live Stream)
 11 hours ago
04.02.18
Does This Video Of Folks Smoking On The…
 12 hours ago
04.02.18
Blac Chyna Gets Into A Fight Six Flags!!!…
 12 hours ago
04.02.18
LOL: Seeing The Dr. Seuss Remix To ‘Walk…
 12 hours ago
04.02.18
Parking Lot Justice: This Is How You Deal…
 15 hours ago
04.02.18
Viral Idol: Ebony Jenkins Paved The Way For…
 21 hours ago
04.01.18
photos