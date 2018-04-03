DJ Kayotik
New Video: Snoop Dogg ft. Charlie Wilson “One More Day”

Snoop Dogg In Concert - Louisville, KY

Snoop Dogg and Charlie Wilson drop the visuals to their new single “One More Day”off Snoop’s Bible Of Love.

