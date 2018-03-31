Tamar Braxton Explains Why She Wore Blonde Wigs For Her Ex-Husband Vince Herbert

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Have you ever wondered why Tamar Braxton always wore blonde wigs? Tamar almost always has a blonde wig on, but since Tamar and ex-husband, Vince Herbert separated- she’s cut all her hair off and is selling all her blonde wigs.

Just recently, Tamar shaved her head and she did an interview explaining why she always had on a blonde wig.

Tamar says, “Sis I used to have all blonde wigs. I still have 150,000 of them at my house since I done shaved my hair off, you know what I mean. They’re for sale by the way because I won’t be needing them anymore.” She continued on to say, “Vince liked blonde head, light, fair women, and I wasn’t born with no blonde hair. But for me I just think that’s a responsibility that women have… it’s to stay current for your man”.

Hmm… well what about when Tamar was wearing all these blonde wigs? Vince was still… it’s none of my business.

Check out this tweet below:

Tamar Gets Dragged About Buying Blonde Wigs To Appease Vince’s Fair-Skin Fetish & Saying It's A Woman's Job To Change Appearance For Mate SEE MORE: https://t.co/ZX8YVus7zD pic.twitter.com/Yp6NPQSbRl — Vincent Tucker Show (@VTRSOnline) March 30, 2018

Here’s a video for more information:

Blog by: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams