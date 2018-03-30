News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Strictly For OGs: LL Cool J Just Launched A Classic Hip-Hop Channel On SiriusXM

This is gonna be dope!

Global Grind Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Kennedy Center Honors

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

LL Cool J is launching his own classic hip-hop station, titled Rock The Bells Radio, on SiriusXM. The legendary rapper announced the exciting development on Wednesday, March 28.

“If you wanna be a fly on the wall in the world of classic Hip Hop, SiriusXM’s ‘Rock the Bells Radio’ is for you,” Cool J said during the announcement for his new radio said. He continues, “It’s where fans can come and be immersed in the music, the culture, the energy and the history of classic Hip Hop. We’re gonna have great artists, legendary artists, lyricists, superstars, sex symbols. This is the place to be if you want uncut, raw, pure, classic Hip Hop, but there’s one catch, it’s strictly for OGs.”

The 50-year-old held the launch of his radio station on Wednesday at a retro Los Angeles roller skating rink for a night out of celebration with friends and family. The big names in attendance included people like Tiffany Haddish, Anthony Anderson, Snoop Dogg  there to send their well wishes and congratulations for the rap legend on his major accomplishment.

If you’re a real OG and wanna catch LL Cool J on your radio waves, tune into channel 43 on SiriusXM.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

The Latest:

LL Cool J

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Strictly For OGs: LL Cool J Just Launched A Classic Hip-Hop Channel On SiriusXM

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
TDTV
TDTV Presents… Gun Control: Here’s the Thing (VIDEO)
 21 mins ago
03.30.18
TDTV
TDTV Presents… White Privilege: The Flip Side Ep…
 29 mins ago
03.30.18
TDTV
TDTV Presents… Rape Culture: The Flip Side Ep…
 33 mins ago
03.30.18
New Era Cap 2017 Complex Con Ambassador Collab lounge with A$AP Ferg, Mike Will Made-IT, Jerry Lorenzo, Takashi Murakami, and Ghostface Killah
Mike WiLL Made-It “Aries (YuGo) Part 2” with…
 18 hours ago
03.29.18
#PrayerHands: 5 Easter Tips For Folks Who Haven’t…
 19 hours ago
03.29.18
Pregnant Belly & All: Cardi B May Be…
 19 hours ago
03.29.18
#PodsInColor: 10 Podcasts By The People, For The…
 20 hours ago
03.29.18
Meek Mill Hosts Album Release Party
Nicki Minaj spotted ridin’ shotty in a new…
 20 hours ago
03.29.18
Will Smith Tries Dating Sophia The Robot &…
 22 hours ago
03.29.18
Red Light, Green Light, 1-2-3 & 5 Other…
 22 hours ago
03.29.18
This ‘Thugy’ White Person Explains Why Some White…
 24 hours ago
03.29.18
‘Empire’ Recap: It’s Up To Cookie To Save…
 1 day ago
03.29.18
2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors - Arrivals
DMX Sentenced To A Year In Jail
 1 day ago
03.29.18
Move Over Joanne, There’s A New Scammer On…
 1 day ago
03.29.18
SMH: A Wisconsin Woman Actually Put Hands On…
 1 day ago
03.29.18
Need A Confidence Boost? Let These Young Kids…
 1 day ago
03.29.18
photos