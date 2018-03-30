News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Mike Will Made It For The Culture

Pskillz
0 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

If it sounds like a hit, sounds like a hit, it must be, yes you

guessed it. Mike Will,Big Sean, Rae Sremmurd, even Pharrell

and Quavo got a piece of the action.Combining the variety of

Mc’s on one track was very Dj Khaled ish. Most importanly

securing the bag was accomplished.

big sean , Mike Will Made It , Noise on the net , Pharell , Quavo , Rae Sremmurd

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Mike Will Made It For The Culture

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
New Era Cap 2017 Complex Con Ambassador Collab lounge with A$AP Ferg, Mike Will Made-IT, Jerry Lorenzo, Takashi Murakami, and Ghostface Killah
Mike WiLL Made-It “Aries (YuGo) Part 2” with…
 6 hours ago
03.29.18
Meek Mill Hosts Album Release Party
Nicki Minaj spotted ridin’ shotty in a new…
 8 hours ago
03.29.18
Will Smith Tries Dating Sophia The Robot &…
 10 hours ago
03.29.18
Red Light, Green Light, 1-2-3 & 5 Other…
 10 hours ago
03.29.18
This ‘Thugy’ White Person Explains Why Some White…
 11 hours ago
03.29.18
‘Empire’ Recap: It’s Up To Cookie To Save…
 14 hours ago
03.29.18
2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors - Arrivals
DMX Sentenced To A Year In Jail
 14 hours ago
03.29.18
Move Over Joanne, There’s A New Scammer On…
 15 hours ago
03.29.18
SMH: A Wisconsin Woman Actually Put Hands On…
 15 hours ago
03.29.18
Need A Confidence Boost? Let These Young Kids…
 16 hours ago
03.29.18
Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz and John Cena Talk…
 1 day ago
03.28.18
WTF? Another Strange Video Surfaces From Rich The…
 1 day ago
03.28.18
SMH: Watch One Woman Take Baby Mama Drama…
 1 day ago
03.28.18
We Laughed Out Loud After Reading These Strange…
 1 day ago
03.28.18
Queen Of Targét: All The Times Beyoncé Was…
 1 day ago
03.28.18
7 items
#CouplesWeLove: Ryan Destiny & Keith Powers Got That…
 1 day ago
03.28.18
photos