Nicki Minaj spotted ridin’ shotty in a new Benzo

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
We haven’t seen Nicki Minaj on social media much. Sources close to her say the reason is because she’s engulfed herself in readying her next project. She did however carve out some time to appear in a new Mercedez-Benz commercial.

 

Continue reading Nicki Minaj spotted ridin' shotty in a new Benzo

