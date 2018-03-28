Community
Join Us At The DeSoto Living Festival On April 7th!

Jazze
Desoto Living Festival

Source: Desoto Chamber Of Commerce / Desoto Chamber Of Commerce

For 2018, the Festival will be held on Saturday, April 7th, at DeSoto East Middle School. We are excited to announce that FIVE of our SEVEN Zone Sponsors including our Presenting Sponsor, Access Self Storage; have already confirmed their participation again for 2018, as well as many vendors, food trucks, businesses and other organizations have already started to contact us to reserve their booth or food truck space. It’s encouraging and exhilarating to receive such incredibly positive feedback from our participants.

Components of the festival include 8 to 10 designated event areas (“Zones”) such as “DeSoto Drives” featuring a car show, a motorcycle display and other car related activities. A “Kids Zone” with a bounce house, face painting, and live entertainment stage; “DeSoto Goes Green” highlighting energy conservation, recycling, and xeriscaping; “DeSoto Wellness Zone” featuring health-related vendors, an obstacle course bounce house and a live entertainment stage; “DeSoto Safe Zone” highlighting the DeSoto Police and Fire Departments with displays of the MRAP and demonstrations of the DPD Swat Team’s robotics technology; the “DeSoto Pet Zone” comprising activities such as an all-day petting zoo, a pet parade and animal adoption centers and so much more! We also be expanding the festival this year to feature an additional 50 businesses and more kid friendly activities throughout the day. We also be including 3 more bounce houses along with additional entertainment to keep the crowd coming back for more. “DeSoto Live” featuring continuous live entertainment acts under a large tent.

We are encouraging churches, businesses and other non-profit or community groups to participate in the event. Groups may take responsibility for one of the activities on our website or create an activity of their choice with approval by the Chamber’s Vendor Coordinator. Attendance is expected to be at least 2,750. Remember this an outdoor event and we will not be providing any tables or chairs. I do recommend that vendors have tents and bring all their essentials and marketing materials to make their 10 by 10 spaces appealing to onlookers.

Let’s Grow DeSoto, Together! For more information about this wonderful event please visit http://www.desotochamber.org/desoto-living–festival.html

Continue reading Join Us At The DeSoto Living Festival On April 7th!

