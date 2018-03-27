News & Gossip
Gucci Mane Dishing Out The Dollars One Mil Worth

Gucci Mane has been on a baller spree every since he left the casino

recently cashing out with a $200,000 profit. He offers Rich Homie Quan

and Young Thousand a million dollar tease to hit the studio and cook up

12 tracks, from scratch (via Polar bear studios). Press play and vibe

wide with Quan as he takes flight .

photos