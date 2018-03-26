Music
Big Tymers Back?! Mannie Fresh & Birdman Drop ‘Designer Casket’

Cash Money taking over for the '99 and the 2000...

Over the weekend, Mannie Fresh and Birdman hit us with a chune that proves the Big Tymers haven’t lost their signature touch all these years later. Listen to “Designer casket,” off Birdman’s Apple Music documentary  Before Anythang: The Story Behind the Cash Money Records Empire. It’ll warp you back in time and get you hype for Cash Money all over again.

Big Tymers , birdman , cash money

photos