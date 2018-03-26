Big Tymers Back?! Mannie Fresh & Birdman Drop ‘Designer Casket’

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Over the weekend, Mannie Fresh and Birdman hit us with a chune that proves the Big Tymers haven’t lost their signature touch all these years later. Listen to “Designer casket,” off Birdman’s Apple Music documentary Before Anythang: The Story Behind the Cash Money Records Empire. It’ll warp you back in time and get you hype for Cash Money all over again.

