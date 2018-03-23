News & Gossip
Don’t Have Cash For The Offering Basket? Don’t Worry, These Churches Have Apple Pay

A new era.

If you’re a church going citizen, you know every Sunday that collection plate gets passed around to give your offerings to God.

You also probably know that some of the good Christian folks might get a little skimpy with the donations, using every excuse in the book.

Well one religious institution is getting their money one way or another by making it easier for folks to donate if they don’t have cash.

According to The Guardian,  The Church of England introduced contactless card terminals at 16,000 churches, cathedrals, and religious sites in the UK.

The terminals are powered by the technology companies SumUp and iZettle. They can be used to take contactless bank cards, chip and pin, Apple Pay and Google Pay. A “merchant,” who will most likely be a church volunteer, will input transactions probably at the start or end of a service, or event.

“How we pay for things is changing fast,” said the Church of England’s national stewardship officer John Preston. “Especially for younger churchgoers who no longer carry cash, and we want all generations to be able to make the most of their place of worship.”

So there you have it.

If you’re not living in England or apart of the Church of England, you might can stick to cash for a little while longer. But you read what John had to say — things are changing fast.

Your church could be next.

photos