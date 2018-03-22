News & Gossip
RIP: Rita Owens, Queen Latifah’s Mother Has Passed

“She was the love of my life.”

According to reports, Queen Latifah’s mother Rita Owens has passed from a heart condition.

Latifah celebrated her birthday just three days ago. She said of her late mother, “Her battle is over now,” and “She was the love of my life.”

Our condolences go out to the Owens family.

Queen Latifah

photos