The Weinstein Company Owes Malia Obama Money For Internship

The Weinstein Company has yet to pay Malia Obama for some of the hard work she did as an intern last year.
The Weinstein Company needs to run Malia her money.
When the Weinstein Company filed for bankruptcy following Harvey Weinstein’s extensive sexual assault scandal, it left more than a few employees and clients high and dry. TheYBF.com reports that the company hasn’t paid Malia everything she’s owed from her 2017 internship.
She’s in lofty company, according to the company’s bankruptcy filing. On the 394-page-list of creditors, Ryan Coogler, Robert De Niro, and Heidi Klum are also named among those waiting on their checks from The Weinstein Company.
It’s unclear how much The Weinstein Company actually owes, but the filing estimates between $500 million and $1 billion in liabilities and up to $1 billion in assets.
