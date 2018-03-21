Entertainment News
Rich the Kid Is Headed For Divorce

Documents have been filed on behalf of Antonette Willis to terminate her marriage with Dimitri Roger, aka Rich the Kid according to TMZ. Rumors are his cheating ways with Blac Chyna and India Love was the reason behind her decision. She’s also accused Rich of domestic violence in 2016.

Source: TMZ.com

