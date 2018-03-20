Entertainment News
Chance The Rapper Posts About Austin Bombings

Chance The Rapper has reacted to the string of bombings that have occurred in and around the Austin area in the past few weeks posting on Twitter earlier today “Someone is serial murdering Black and Latino men and women in Texas right now. One of them was just a boy. Hold your leaders accountable. Even if you aren’t from Texas, your elected officials should be talking about this. #AustinBombings”

Another explosion was reported earlier today (March 20) at a Fed-Ex facility in San Antonio that resulted in the injury of one person. Prior to today’s incident, four explosions have already killed or wounded three African-American citizens and one Latino-American. The fourth blast, which occurred yesterday, injured two white men.

Austinite and veteran newsman Dan Rather has a message for whomever may be responsible for the bombings. See his response here.

