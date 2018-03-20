Entertainment News
Miami Tip Spills All The Juicy Tea On Missing Scenes From ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’

The reality star came through and spilled a few BTS secrets.

'Love And Hip Hop' Miami Screening

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

Love & Hip Hop: Miami hit hard, to say the least, but it turns out there were a ton of shenanigans VH1 didn’t show viewers. Good thing we got Gunplay‘s old bae in the building to let us know how a few scenes really went down. From drama involving Trina to some spicy girl-on-girl action, Miami Tip spills all the hot tea. Watch up top.

 

