Multiple Injuries Reported After High School Shooting In Maryland

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Multiple Injuries Reported After High School Shooting In Maryland

Our country is clearly in chaos as our president is focused on suing a porn star.

97.9 The Beat Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Sadly, another school shooting to report. This time, it’s Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County, Maryland. According to CNN.com, the incident is “contained” but the school is on lock down. Reportedly, three people have been sent to the hospital.

A student named Jonathan Freese called into CNN and said the shooting began early in the morning and seven people could possibly be hurt. However, he did not see the shooting. He also said, “I didn’t really expect for this to happen. I do always feel safe, though, because they always have police at the school.”

Jonathan ended the call when he was being escorted out of the classroom by police. Watch below:

Last week, students at Great Mills High School walked out of class in protest against school shootings.

From Austin to Parkland to Maryland, our country is clearly in chaos.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this tragedy.

SEE ALSO:

Like Father, Like Son: Donald Trump Jr. Almost Left His Pregnant Wife For Aubrey O’Day

A 70-Year-Old Man Screams At Black Flight Attendant, ‘I Don’t Want Blacks Around Me!’

Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

25 photos Launch gallery

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Maryland , shooting , TM

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Drake And Future Perform At Frank Erwin Center
N.E.R.D’s “Lemon” Gets a 6 God Remix
 18 hours ago
03.19.18
54 items
4 Knowledge Is Power College Tour Visits Radio…
 18 hours ago
03.19.18
All Love: 4 Things To Be Excited About…
 18 hours ago
03.19.18
6 items
Atlanta Hawks & Kap G Meet & Greet
 19 hours ago
03.19.18
10 items
DTLR High School All Star Game: The Dirty…
 20 hours ago
03.19.18
Hol’ Up: Are You Staying With Your Spouse…
 20 hours ago
03.19.18
This Is What We Ancient Folks Used To…
 21 hours ago
03.19.18
Beef Or Nah? LeBron James And Tyronn Lue’s…
 22 hours ago
03.19.18
John Boyega And Scott Eastwood On Pacific Rim,…
 22 hours ago
03.19.18
Migos Tries To Teach Fox Reporter How To…
 23 hours ago
03.19.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kandi Explains To Kim Why Nene…
 1 day ago
03.19.18
Five Artists Who Were Also Inspired By 70’s…
 1 day ago
03.19.18
Offset Has Been Perfecting His Pop & Lock…
 2 days ago
03.18.18
Drake Puts 16 On N.E.R.D. & Rihanna’s “Lemon”
 2 days ago
03.18.18
Migos & Drake Hit The Soul Train Line…
 2 days ago
03.18.18
Blessings To The Good Soul Who Decides To…
 2 days ago
03.18.18
photos