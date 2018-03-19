Vegan Recipes: Have You Tried “Bacon” Made Out Of Zucchini?

1 reads Leave a comment
This post is brought to you by Chef Ty of Ty’s Conscious Kitchen. He shows you how to make delicious vegan meals out of Dr. Sebi approved alkaline foods. In this video, he’ll show you how to make “bacon” out of zucchini.
What You Will Need
- 2-3 Zucchini
- 1/4 cup Date Sugar
- 1/4 cup Spring Water
- 2 tbsp. Agave
- 1 tbsp. Smoked Sea Salt
- 1 tbsp. Onion Powder
- 1 tsp. Liquid Smoke
- 1/2 tsp. Cayenne Powder
- 1/2 tsp. Ginger Powder
- Potato Peeler/Mandalin
- Parchment Paper
- Grapeseed Oil
Directions
- Add all ingredients to a saucepan and cook on low heat until dissolved.
- Chop ends off zucchini and use a potato peeler to make strips.
- In a large bowl toss zucchini with saucepan ingredients, then allow it to marinade for 30-60 minutes. More water is not needed, as it will come from the zucchini.
- Place parchment paper on baking sheet and lightly coat with grapeseed oil.
- Fill baking sheet with the marinated strips, then bake for 10 minutes at 400°F.
- Flip zucchini strips over and cook for another 3-4 minutes, then allow it to cool.
- If you want some of the strips crispier, bake for a few more minutes or cook in a lightly oil-coated skillet for 30 seconds.
- Enjoy your Alkaline Electric Zucchini Bacon!
For more information on these vegan recipes, visit www.tysconsciouskitchen.com.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Source: Ty’s Conscious Kitchen
