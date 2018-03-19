97.9 The Beat TV News
Home > 97.9 The Beat TV News

Vegan Recipes: Have You Tried “Bacon” Made Out Of Zucchini?

farlinave
1 reads
Leave a comment

This post is brought to you by Chef Ty of Ty’s Conscious Kitchen. He shows you how to make delicious vegan meals out of Dr. Sebi approved alkaline foods.  In this video, he’ll show you how to make “bacon” out of zucchini.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

What You Will Need

  • 2-3 Zucchini
  • 1/4 cup Date Sugar
  • 1/4 cup Spring Water
  • 2 tbsp. Agave
  • 1 tbsp. Smoked Sea Salt
  • 1 tbsp. Onion Powder
  • 1 tsp. Liquid Smoke
  • 1/2 tsp. Cayenne Powder
  • 1/2 tsp. Ginger Powder
  • Potato Peeler/Mandalin
  • Parchment Paper
  • Grapeseed Oil

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Directions

  1. Add all ingredients to a saucepan and cook on low heat until dissolved.
  2. Chop ends off zucchini and use a potato peeler to make strips.
  3. In a large bowl toss zucchini with saucepan ingredients, then allow it to marinade for 30-60 minutes. More water is not needed, as it will come from the zucchini.
  4. Place parchment paper on baking sheet and lightly coat with grapeseed oil.
  5. Fill baking sheet with the marinated strips, then bake for 10 minutes at 400°F.
  6. Flip zucchini strips over and cook for another 3-4 minutes, then allow it to cool.
  7. If you want some of the strips crispier, bake for a few more minutes or cook in a lightly oil-coated skillet for 30 seconds.
  8. Enjoy your Alkaline Electric Zucchini Bacon!

For more information on these vegan recipes, visit www.tysconsciouskitchen.com.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Source: Ty’s Conscious Kitchen

The Latest:

 

 

The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME (Photo Gallery)

20 photos Launch gallery

The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Vegan Recipes: Have You Tried “Bacon” Made Out Of Zucchini?

The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME (Photo Gallery)

bacon , vegan , zucchini

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kandi Explains To Kim Why Nene…
 7 hours ago
03.19.18
Five Artists Who Were Also Inspired By 70’s…
 8 hours ago
03.19.18
Offset Has Been Perfecting His Pop & Lock…
 17 hours ago
03.18.18
Drake Puts 16 On N.E.R.D. & Rihanna’s “Lemon”
 17 hours ago
03.18.18
Migos & Drake Hit The Soul Train Line…
 19 hours ago
03.18.18
Blessings To The Good Soul Who Decides To…
 21 hours ago
03.18.18
Blue Ivy Is Out Here Bidding $19K On…
 22 hours ago
03.18.18
Colin Kaepernick Shows He’s Still Got It
 22 hours ago
03.18.18
People Have The Most Violent Thoughts While Shopping…
 22 hours ago
03.18.18
Being Around Cheesy Couples Can Get Super Annoying…
 22 hours ago
03.18.18
Not Even A Pet Can Come Between A…
 24 hours ago
03.18.18
You Can’t Lie, Ladies—Cardi B Makes A Really…
 1 day ago
03.18.18
Feeling Down? Don’t Give Up Without A Fight…
 1 day ago
03.18.18
Check Out This Baby Photo Fail
 1 day ago
03.18.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 2 days ago
03.17.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 2 days ago
03.17.18
photos