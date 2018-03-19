Entertainment News
Offset Has Been Perfecting His Pop & Lock For A While Now

Twitter’s @Hiro_theKid dug up this classic footage of Offset preparing his pop-and-lock skills for the “Walk It Like I Talk It Video” back in the bands days.

BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Long before the new “Walk It Like I Talk It” video, Offset was preparing for his Soul Train debut.

Cardi B is proud of her man.

 

Follow @Hiro_theKid on Twitter for more dope content and watch the full video after the jump.

