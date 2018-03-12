97.9 The Beat TV News
Shooting At Best Western Hotel In Dallas, 1 Dead (VIDEO)

farlinave
According to CBS11 News, one man was shot to death at a Dallas hotel after a dispute. Reportedly, a woman met a man on social media and decided to link up with him at a hotel. After she didn’t like what was going on, she called a ride (a friend) to come pick her up. The guy who came to her rescue is the one who was killed at the Best Western Cityplace Inn, located near North Central Expressway and North Fitzhugh Avenue. The shooter nor the victim’s names have been released.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

