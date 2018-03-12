News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Kylie Jenner Answers Fan Questions And Opens Up About Life Before And After Baby Stormi

She's definitely opening up since becoming a mom

Global Grind Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner

Source: Bob Levey / Getty

Even though Ms. Kylie Jenner went MIA for her entire pregnancy, she’s been slowly stepping back into the spotlight since she gave birth. The makeup mogul recently stepped all the way out of her mommy hibernation this weekend and held an impromptu Twitter Q&A with fans, who obviously asked all about her adorable new baby daughter Stormi.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

From pregnancy cravings, to Travis Scott being a father, to how Kris Jenner reacted to the news: Kylie answers it all. Take a look at what the new mom had to say about her life during pregnancy and what’s changed now that she’s got her daughter.

Hit the flip to see what the worst part of Kylie’s pregnancy was…

kylie jenner

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Kylie Jenner Answers Fan Questions And Opens Up About Life Before And After Baby Stormi

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
NBA All-Star Game 2015
Beyonce And Jay-Z’s ‘On The Run II’ Tour…
 1 hour ago
03.12.18
Watch: Betsy DeVos’ Struggle Answers To Basic Questions…
 3 hours ago
03.12.18
Nailed It: You Can’t Watch This Video Without…
 3 hours ago
03.12.18
Aspiring Comedian Turns Slavery Into An Episode Of…
 3 hours ago
03.12.18
Alicia Vikander and Walton Goggins Give GlobalGrind A…
 3 hours ago
03.12.18
Mans Not Hurt: Getting Brutally Stabbed In The…
 3 hours ago
03.12.18
Sober Johnny Manziel Busts Back At Michael Rapaport…
 16 hours ago
03.11.18
Must-See: Lakeith Stanfield And Tessa Thompson In “Sorry…
 16 hours ago
03.11.18
Chief Keef Puts Self On Hip Hop Mt.…
 16 hours ago
03.11.18
It Was A Good Day: Anthony Davis Got…
 18 hours ago
03.11.18
Did Daylight Savings Throw Your Sunday Off?
 18 hours ago
03.11.18
Tiger’s Still The GOAT! He’s Back Playing His…
 18 hours ago
03.11.18
Adorable: Derrick Rose Shakes And Bakes With Son…
 18 hours ago
03.11.18
Fade Worhty: This Might Be The Dirtiest Play…
 22 hours ago
03.11.18
John Boyega Brainstorms A Rap Career With Two…
 22 hours ago
03.11.18
Drake Says He’s Working On A New Album…
 22 hours ago
03.11.18
photos