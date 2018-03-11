Drake Says He’s Working On A New Album At Raptors Game

Drake got his hometown fans hype at the Raptors game when he says he’s been working on a new album for the city.

Drake Announces Progress On A New Album pic.twitter.com/leEIgpZLXP — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) March 11, 2018

Hit the jump for a snippet of new music from Drake and Future.

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: